Dead Space on PS5? Writer hints new game could be revealed on June 11

The Dead Space series has been dormant since 2013, but the sci-fi survival horror game might be getting a welcomed revival on PS5.

Dead Space writer and novelist Antony Johnston took to Twitter to tease that he’s been working on a big video game for almost two years, and encouraged people to watch Sony’s PS5 games reveal event on Thursday (June 11) to find out more.

As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now. In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday. 🧐June 9, 2020

When pressed further by a curious Twitter user, Johnston replied with a cryptic answer – one that admittedly could be applied to hundreds of video games on the market.

Hint: you play a character having a really bad time https://t.co/yVvUwZVdS2June 10, 2020

Dead excited

Sony has long been rumored to be working on a new Silent Hill, but publisher Konami has vehemently denied that any new game is the pipeline. Antony Johnston does have a rich history of penning stories for survival horror games, though, and previously worked on Ubisoft’s Zombi U, as well as the third-person action game, Binary Domain.

With the PS5 games event set to (hopefully) reveal a plethora of new and exciting titles, surprises are almost guaranteed. A new Dead Space game would go down a treat, and could be a great showcase for PS5’s new Tempest 3D audio tech. Who wouldn’t want to hear a necromorph creeping up behind them?