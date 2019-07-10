Cyberpunk 2077 will look just as good on PS5 and Project Scarlett as most PCs

When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, the development team is putting consoles first, according to CD Projekt Red's UI director Alvin Liu.

In an interview with Wccftech, Liu was asked about the challenges of optimizing Cyberpunk 2077 for low-end hardware.

"Actually no, we have a very custom engine, the RED Engine," Liu responded. "And actually, we’re targeting consoles as first-class platforms and it looks amazing there. So obviously, if you spent, you know, $2,000 building your PC rig, it’s going to look better on that. But the graphics are quite amazing for what you’re going to get from Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles and low-end PCs."

Next-gen preparations?

It's not particularly surprising that the development team is choosing to focus primarily on consoles considering next-generation hardware such as the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett is just around the corner.

In an interview with VG247 last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to work with future gaming technology.

“Next gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations.

“The game is developed in such a way that it can use very powerful future equipment."

Liu's comments further suggest that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a cross-generation title, releasing on both current and next-generation consoles.