Cyberpunk 2077 took over a Paris nightclub for a day

In a delayed celebration of Cyberpunk 2077’s first anniversary, and to coincide with its recent port to PS5 and Xbox Series X, CD Projekt Red held an exclusive-access promo event in a Paris nightclub, redecorating the venue to imitate the smoky, neon-lit decor of Night City – and it looked strikingly similar to the game.

The Moulin Rouge Machine cabaret club in Paris was kitted out with lots of neon tube lights, a few smoke machines, Cyberpunk-appropriate decorations, and a host of cosplayers dressed up as the main characters of the game, including protagonist V, Johnny Silverhand, Judy, Rogue, and a scavenger.

Guests could participate in an in-person interactive quest, which involved scanning QR codes dotted around the venue and talking to the cosplayers, for free drinks and goodies, although two stages were also open across the club’s main floor and basement, reportedly playing a mix of EDM and electro-pop – which sounds fitting for the game’s futuristic cyberpunk setting.

A mock-up of Johny Silverhand’s car – plastered with Samurai across its rear bumper – was also parked outside the club, complete with a VIP rope separating it from the queue. There was no braindancing, as far as we know.

In images shared to Reddit, you can see the cyberpunk-retheme in full effect, including the impressive costumes of the cosplayers, the graffiti and decorations that look like they’ve been pulled straight from the game, and the harsh lighting that makes the Moulin Rouge look more like Cyberpunk 2077’s Totentatz or Lizzie’s Bar.

The event, which was billed as an immersive Cyberpunk 2077 experience and co-hosted by Red Bull France, was free to attend for those who expressed their interest in an online portal. That involved completing an online quiz about Night City and a few puzzles.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on December 14 but was postponed until March 8.

Analysis: Cyberpunk 2077 is on the up

It’s difficult to imagine that this promo event would have gone down well with fans a year ago. After Cyberpunk 2077’s controversial launch, many players were champing at the bit to point out the game’s broken features. Even an impressive immersive experience probably wouldn’t have done much to alleviate their disappointment.

Over a year later, though, and general perception of the game has changed. Consistent updates have ironed out its egregious bugs, and the new gameplay improvements introduced with its PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have further strengthened it. To many, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally the game they thought it would be, rebuilding much of the goodwill CD Projekt Red lost with its audience following the game’s launch.

As for whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to a nightclub near you, don’t get your hopes up. This was a one-time event held as a celebration of the game’s anniversary in collaboration with Red Bull – and it would take for CD Projekt Red to pivot from video game development to nightlife for Cyberpunk bars to start popping up across the globe.

