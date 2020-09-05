Cyberpunk 2077 is still ‘on track’ for its November release date

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has expressed confidence that the game will be ready for its November 19 release date.

In a recent financial conference call, president Adam Kiciński said that the studio is “very close” to finishing up development and has started “preparing for the final certification”. Kiciński added that while the team will work on the title “till the very end”, this is normal procedure for such a large game and “everything is on track and we’re planning to launch it on 19 November.”

In another, slightly more accessible financial update, the developer’s chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, said that the game “has now entered its final stretch of development, marked by very intensive work.”

It’s perhaps not especially surprising that CD Projekt Red wants to assure fans that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed past November 19; the game has already has already been subject to two delays and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played a part in knocking other highly anticipated titles, like Halo Infinite, off course.

In his video update, Nielubowicz noted that the majority of the studio has been working from home for six months and is likely to continue doing so until December, after Cyberpunk 2077’s release date. However, while remote working has posed “various challenges” for the team, he did say they're "coping”.

In the more in-depth conference call, CD Projekt Red’s VP of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski, also touched on the game’s pricing. In response to a question which mentioned premium pricing being applied to next-gen titles by other publishers, Nowakowski stated that CD Projekt Red will not be changing any prices for Cyberpunk 2077: ”we already announced – a while ago – preorders for our game in the US going at $59.99 and we’re not planning to change that price at the last minute.”

While Cyberpunk 2077’s November release date is fast approaching, we can still expect to see and hear more about the game in the near future. In the financial update it was mentioned that there are “a few more" Night City Wire streams still to come, with the next one expected later in September.

What more we'll find out about Cyberpunk 2077 in these upcoming streams is currently unknown but Kiciński did at least note during the call that we can expect more information on post-release plans for the game to be revealed “fairly soon”.

Outside of Cyberpunk 2077, in its financial updates CD Projekt Red also touched on the continued success of The Witcher 3 which, like Cyberpunk 2077, is to receive its very own next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

via VGC