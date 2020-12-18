Cyberpunk 2077 fallout and Apple AirPods Max: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 43

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Olivia Tambini, Audio and Music Editor at TechRadar, and Samuel Roberts, Senior Entertainment Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 43: Too much Star Wars, Apple Fitness Plus and best tech gifts

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what's the best tech Christmas gift you ever got and what are you hoping for this year?

We share our verdict on Apple's $550 headphones in our hands on AirPods Max review, and talk about our hands on time with Apple Fitness Plus. We also touch on the crazy amount of Star Wars and Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus, and the ongoing fallout of Cyberpunk 2077's horrendous launch.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... there is no such thing as too much Star Wars!

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.