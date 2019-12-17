CyberGhost is offering you 80% off and two months free with this excellent VPN deal

Have you realised that something strange is going on with your tech devices - that you aren't anonymous online and you can't access geo-restricted content? If you need to get a VPN sorted, then who are you gonna call?

CyberGhost could be scarily good option right now. Not only is it one of the best services in the world, but it also has an amazing offer for new customers on its 36 months plan.

With this VPN deal you'd be looking at paying as little as an effective $2.75 (£2.10) a month for 3 years, not to mention the provider is throwing in an extra two months absolutely FREE! CyberGhost also has a 45-day money back guarantee - so you can always try it without any commitments, if you're not happy just cancel it within the 45 days.

Click here to get this amazing VPN deal from CyberGhost

Not only is this one of the best VPN deals out there, it's coming from a reliable and excellent service. CyberGhost boasts an effective kill switch, speedy customer support and it unblocks Netflix as well as iPlayer.

The only thing to bear in mind is that as it's on the three year plan, you'll have to pay the total of $99 upfront.

If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you.

Not sure if CyberGhost is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this fantastic VPN deal:

CyberGhost VPN | 36 38 months | $467.64 $99 (£75.60)| 80% off

Not only is CyberGhost a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 5,700 servers and can support up to 7 devices - oh, plus it's got this fantastic deal on at the moment. $99 may seem like a hefty sum to pay upfront but this is for three years. Meaning your next 38 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment.

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming - CyberGhost unblocks both Netflix and BBC iPlayer meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, blocks malicious ads, trackers and websites.

Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.