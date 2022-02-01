Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Beijing 2022 features three curling events, and you can watch them all: men’s curling, women’s curling, and the mixed doubles competitions. All curling events at Beijing 2022 will take place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center. Here is how you can watch every 2022 Winter Olympics curling live stream wherever you are in the world.

FREE curling live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 Curling schedule Mixed Doubles: Feb 2 - 8 Men's curling: Feb 9 - 19 Women's curling: Feb 10 - 20 Curling finals: Feb 8, Feb 19, Feb 20 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Beijing 2022 curling takes place in a round robin format. Two teams of four players each take turns sliding the stones (five in mixed doubles and eight in the men’s and women’s team events) towards the target area. Teams score points for number of stones resting closest to the center at the end of each round.

As ever, the Canadians are the ones to beat with teams in Beijing including former Olympic champions Brad Gushu and Jennifer Jones. Watch out for the Swedes with world champion Niklas Edin and the women’s Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg. Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are the medal hopefuls for Team GB in the mixed doubles. Eve Muirhead skippers the British women for the fourth time.

See a full list for the Winter Olympics curling dates times below and make sure you know how to watch every curling live stream at Beijing 2022, no matter where you are.

Watch a curling live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the curling where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the curling from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and with Team GB hopefuls in the curling, there's a good bet there will be live coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Curling live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the curling. That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the curling. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Curling live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the curling. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the Curling: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 2

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1: 12:05pm GMT, 7:05am ET, 4:05am PT - Sweden vs. Great Britain

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1: 12:05pm GMT, 7:05am ET, 4:05am PT - Australia vs. United States of America

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and events