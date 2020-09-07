Crysis Remastered has a ‘Can it run Crysis?’ graphics setting – the ultimate test for your gaming PC?

Crysis Remastered has pushed the boat out with its top graphics setting which is called ‘Can it run Crysis?’ and is designed to truly tax your PC’s hardware with ‘unlimited settings’ (as well as bring a smile to your face, doubtless, at least in terms of the naming).

The developer aired a screenshot showing off the new graphics mode on Twitter.

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community!We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWeSeptember 6, 2020

Of course, it’s difficult to really gain any concrete insight into the new max settings from a single Crysis Remastered screenshot posted in a tweet, but the most striking thing is that the details in the distance don’t look like they’re being toned down much at all.

The visuals do indeed look extremely detailed, and compared to the original Crysis on the highest settings, there’s certainly a lot more detail lavished on the rocks and greenery on the mountains in the background.

Although on the other hand, the greens of the trees and foliage look more saturated and perhaps a little less realistic in terms of their tone compared to the original game, but as ever, these things will be a somewhat subjective matter.

Serious toll

What won’t be subjective is the toll that this ‘Can it run Crysis?’ mode will take on your PC, and the game could prove an excellent test for Nvidia’s freshly revealed RTX 3000 graphics cards, like the RTX 3080, which are promising a huge leap in performance (particularly as it uses ray tracing and Nvidia’s DLSS tech).

Crysis Remastered will be released on September 18 on PC as well as PS4 and Xbox One, but obviously you’ll only be able to ramp up the details to this level on the PC.

You might recall that a July launch was planned, but following negative reaction to the visuals in leaked gameplay footage, the remaster was delayed. Fingers crossed that the shooter reboot has been worth the wait.

Via PC Gamer