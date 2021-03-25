Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is available now and it's already the top mobile game

One of the most anticipated free mobile games is here, because Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is now available to download on your Android phone or iPhone.

This is a Crash-Bandicoot-themed endless runner, in the spirit of Temple Run, though with plenty to differentiate it from that classic game. There are different types of runs, boss battles, seasons, and more - we've got a guide on some of this new Crash Bandicoot game's top features here.

Despite only being available for a few hours - well, and a few hours extra on iOS, where it was released early - the game is now top of the Google Play Store's free games list, and also top of Apple's App Store's top free iPhone and iPad apps lists too. Clearly, it's popular.

We've actually been playing the game for a few days now, and we'll run through our top impressions below, but if you're interested you can find the game on the Apple App Store here and the Google Play Store here.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run inital impressions

(Image credit: King)

The way Crash Bandicoot: On The Run works is pretty clever, because unlike lots of 'freemium' games which require you to wait for your energy to recover between levels, you actually have to harvest the resources yourself, by playing other levels.

By going on harvesting runs you can collect resources, which you process into different types of resources, which are required as payment for you to play the main levels, which end in a boss fight - this kind of loop means there's always another level to play or task to complete. Either you've got a boss level to play, or a harvest run to go on to collect the resources.

The levels themselves are pretty easy, so the game is certainly accessible to all, though seasoned gamers might find themselves wishing for a 'speed up' button for some of the slower levels or on harvest runs. It doesn't seem like there's a way to lose, either, because taking damage doesn't actually end the level (unless you literally crash into a wall - then, the forgiving checkpoint system ensures you don't lose much progress).

Each level will take you a couple of minutes to play (not including harvest runs, which are potentially endless, as you have to choose to end them). They seem great for on commutes or while waiting around idly.

One of our most anticipated features was 'survival runs', basically competitive levels where you race other players, but unfortunately, these seem to be locked unless you join a specific team. So if you're a solo gamer, you won't be able to play multiplayer, by the looks of it.

We're only a little way into the game, having unlocked most of the first island only, and developers King promised to continually be adding new updates, skins and levels. Since the game is free, though, there's nothing to stop you from downloading it and giving it a whirl.