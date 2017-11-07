Businesses offered more choice on IoT

Vodafone is going a bit IoT-crazy. The company has already launched a new range of IoT products and an accompanying consumer service. Now, the company has tapped into the growing interest in IoT and announced an agreement with Tech Data to integrate a range of IoT services.

The pan-European deal will allow resellers and systems integrators across Europe to access Vodafone’s value-added IoT services. This, in turn, will enable customers to integrate IoT into their own businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tech Data’s IoT SIM-enabled devices, hardware and software will be able to be combined with Vodafone’s Managed IoT connectivity services for remote monitoring and control of industrial operational applications, mobile asset tracking, fleet management, building security, network access and worldwide device management solutions.

New opportunities

Victor Paradell, vice president, IoT & Analytics Solutions at Tech Data, said: “The agreement is a breakthrough as Tech Data is now able to offer a comprehensive, end-to-end Vodafone IoT connectivity solution across Europe."

He welcomed the new agreement. "We’re excited to partner with Vodafone and help solution providers grow their businesses with new recurring revenue streams based on connectivity for IoT applications. Interest in IoT is stronger than ever, enterprise investment is increasing, and so is the number of IoT connections.” The rollout of the new service will start in the UK before the end of the year, with other services coming on stream in the new year.