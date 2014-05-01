HP and Foxconn team up for new cloud servers

HP and Foxconn have announced a partnership to build a new range of cloud-optimised servers for the service provider market.

The deal will result in a new type of server design that combines cloud computing with HP customer support, and will take advantage of Foxconn's supply chain cost-effectiveness.

Details are slim on what we can expect under the hood of the new servers, but HP said they will be designed to complement its existing ProLiant server portfolio, including its small form factor Moonshot server.

Aiming for the clouds

The duo cited an IDC report which said that service providers are looking at the cloud for boosting performance while cutting costs.

"Cloud computing is radically changing the entire supply chain for the server market as customers place new demands on the breadth of design capability, value-oriented solutions and large-scale and global manufacturing capabilities," said Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn.

"In partnership with HP's server leadership, we are embracing this new opportunity to change the industry, capture growth in this emerging market, and deliver end-to-end value as we expand our global leadership in design and manufacturing."

The new joint venture begins immediately. Pricing and availability of servers will be announced later.