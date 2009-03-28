NEC set to run from PC market worldwide

NEC has had its hand forced by the recession

As predicted last month, NEC's financial woes are bearing down so hard on the firm it is withdrawing in July from the PC business in all but its home market.

Although it had been expected to still operate in some territories after the cull, the retrenchment is, in fact, to be worldwide, leaving only Japan for NEC's personal computer business.

Cutthroat business

Forecast losses of ¥290 billion (£2 billion) in the current financial year appear to have left NEC with little option but to pull out and leave the PC business to more competitive US and Taiwanese manufacturers like Dell and Asus.

Nevertheless, as market leader in Japan, there may still be a few green shoots offering hope for future recovery.