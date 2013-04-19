Microsoft bigwig quits as Windows sales stagnate, but Xbox is doing just fine

Peter Klein, Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer, has announced he will be leaving the company at the end of June.

The announcement is obviously bad news for Microsoft. Although Redmond just posted a 18 per cent revenue jump in its third-quarter results, that doesn't change the fact that global PC sales are on a major down right now.

The released numbers might also fail to turn around general opinion of Microsoft right now, with Forbes reporting last week that Goldman Sachs has downgraded its stock rating for the company.

"The bold bets we made on cloud services are paying off as people increasingly choose Microsoft services including Office 365, Windows Azure, Xbox LIVE, and Skype," said Steve Ballmer in a statement on the website.

"While there is still work to do, we are optimistic that the bets we've made on Windows devices position us well for the long-term."

When it comes to its Entertainment and and Devices Division, however, Microsoft is doing pretty well, seeing a 56 per cent increase over the same period last year. The Xbox Live userbase has also had a 18 per cent jump in the same time.

A new CFO will be announced in the coming weeks.

Via Reuters