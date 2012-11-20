Lenovo website divulges ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch with Windows 8

A new product popped up on Lenovo's website Tuesday, an Ultrabook the company has apparently let out of the bag before making an official announcement.

Called the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch, the book looks to be a Windows 8-optimized take on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Read more: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen)

Touch, you can tell, is a hallmark feature.

According to its posting, Lenovo is preparing this W8 device for a December launch.

What we know so far

Forthcoming

As the image above reveals, the X1 Carbon Touch is a 14-inch device equipped with what Lenovo is calling an "HD+" display and carbon-fiber assembly.

Other than highlighting its Windows 8 touchpad gesture capability and thin and light build, there's not much to go on for the new Lenovo Ultrabook.

TechRadar gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon high marks for its stellar battery life, solid performance, great build quality, generous SSD drive and inviting keyboard, though it wasn't without its faults.

With a touch-less sibling hitting a lot of high notes, let's hope Lenovo won't sacrifice quality simply to throw another Windows 8 product on the market.