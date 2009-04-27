Dell debuts XPS 435 gaming machine

Dell's XPS 435 has plenty of room for upgrades

Dell has been busy of late, releasing a number of machines that tick both the style and substance boxes.

Its latest release, the Studio XPS 435, is no exception. Be warned, however, that it will cost you the princely sum of £2,800 if you want all the bells and whistles the computing giant is offering.

For this price you will get 4.5TB of storage, 24GB tri-channel memory and performance graphics, courtesy of a 1GB ATI Radeon HD 4870 graphics card.

More features

Obviously, not everyone will go for this extras-laden beast but it does show just what Dell's new desktop machine is capable of.

At its lowest spec, it's still a powerful machine, sporting a 2.9GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 6GB of DDR 3 memory and a 750GB hard drive.

This is coupled with a 512MB AMD ATI Radeon 4850 graphics card and a 16x DVD player/burner.

The desktop comes complete with a keyboard and mouse, but you will have to fork out extra for a monitor.

Other features include three USB ports, 15-in-1 media card reader and a built-in infrared receiver (for those who want to upgrade to wireless peripherals).

There's also the option to upgrade the DVD burner to Blu-ray.

Starting at £1,699, including VAT and delivery, the Studio XPS 435 is out now.