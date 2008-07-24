Blog: Touch screens - fine for iPhones but dumb for desktops

Futurologists are such idiots. The mouse will die out within 5 years, say "analysts" at Gartner. They will be replaced with touch-screens and face recognition, apparently. As if.

The evidence, we are told, is that the touch-screen powered iPhone and the Wii are really popular and they don't use a mouse. Well my barbeque doesn't need a mouse either but I'm not going to try and control my computer with a spatula any time soon, says our computing blogger Luis Villazon.

Read on for the rest of Luis Villazon's finely-calibrated rant and tell us what you think of the current hype around touch screens.