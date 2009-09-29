Bletchley Park gets £500k in lottery funds

Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire is set to become a world heritage and educational centre, securing £500,000 of lottery funding as the first step towards a £10 million revamp.

Bletchley was the home of code-breaking in World War II and it has been open to the British public and school groups since 1994.

However, the house itself is in an advanced stage of decay and desperately in need of repair, so it is great news to hear that the government has recognised the historical importance of the site.

Interest growing

Interest in Bletchley has been growing in recent years and the site has already had 100,000 visitors in 2009.

Heritage Lottery Fund spokeswoman Carole Souter told the BBC: "Bletchley Park is an extraordinary part of the UK's heritage.

"We... recognise the importance of preserving the site as a tribute to the men and women who worked there with quiet and tireless dedication during World War II.

"Without their dedication, our nation's history might have been a very different one."

Via BBC.co.uk