AVG: Most cybercrime targeting 'wetware' weakness

The latest security report from AVG has suggested that cybercrime is increasingly targeting the careless 'wetware' rather than the computer itself - with users' laissez faire attitude to security a major problem

The wonderful 'wetware' term being bandied about by AVG is a reference, of course, to people, and the security firm insists that we are now the major problem.

That's because a third of Europeans surveyed don't update their anti-virus software (guess what AVG makes), and it is the 18-35 age group that is, apparently, most at fault.

Sophisticated

"It's clear that cybercriminals are getting more and more sophisticated, not only in their programming but also in their methods," said Dr Antonia Ward of The Future Laboratory - the company who AVG commissioned to produce the report.

"The idea that they're moving from utilizing weaknesses in the software to attacking the 'wetware' is a disturbing one, and demands that we respond by improving people's awareness of these rogue programs so that they aren't so easily deceived."

It's long been an IT joke that the biggest weakness in any network is always humans, and AVG's report suggests this is increasingly the case.

Especially, it seems, if the user is in the age-group that should be most digitally aware.