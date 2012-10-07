Steve Jobs tribute MacBook Pro laptops auctioned for charity

A limited number of MacBook Pro laptops paying homage to late Apple visionary Steve Jobs, who died one year ago, have gone up for auction.

The custom Retina Display MacBook Pros, modified by laser engraving company Uncover, feature Jobs' silhouette within the bite of the Apple logo, and one of his most iconic quotes engraved onto the bottom.

The 'Jobsified' Apple logo design was created by Hong Kong artist Jonathan Mak following the death of the company's iconic leader last October.

The quote, Jobs made in 1995, reads: "When you grow up you, tend to get told that the world is the way it is and your life is just to live your life inside the world, try not to bash into the walls too much, try to have a nice family, have fun, save a little money. That's a very limited life. Life can be much broader, once you discover one simple fact, and that is that everything around you that you call life was made up by people that were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it, you can build your own things that other people can use. Once you learn that, you'll never be the same again."

Proceeds

All proceeds from the sales go to the Get It Done charity and the Sellanapp organisation, which Uncover says is "dedicated to creating iOS apps that don't have a direct business model, but have a clear societal value."

To get your hands on one of these ultra limited edition models, you can head over to eBid.com.

However, as these are no ordinary MacBook Pro laptops, the price is also a little out-of-the-ordinary. They're available for the 'no reserve' price of 9,500 Euros (£7,673 / £12,384).

On Friday, Apple released an emotional tribute video to the co-founder and former CEO who lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer in 2011.

