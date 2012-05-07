Trending

Apple to launch lower priced MacBook Air later this year?

Speculation suggests Apple looking to compete with Ultrabooks

Cheaper MacBook Air's incoming?

Apple is looking to significantly lower the price of its base model MacBook Air with a new launch later this year, according to reports.

DigiTimes cites "sources from the upstream supply chain," to suggest that the company will introduce a more affordable notebook, perhaps as soon as the third quarter of 2012.

The new model would reportedly knock $200 (£120) off the cheapest model which currently stands at $999 (£849).

Intercepting the Ultrabook

Apple's idea, according to the report, could be to mute the impact of the Intel's Ultrabook drive, which aims to reach an average $699 (£431) asking price.

With Windows 8 expected to give that sector a massive boost, a lower-priced MacBook Air could help to keep Apple's original ultra-slim offering on top of the pile.

Whether the new model will feature downgraded components or will just be a straight-up price cut, was not revealed.

Rumours have also persisted that Apple plans to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air later this year.

Via: CNET

