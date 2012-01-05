Apple patent hints at Thunderbolt for iOS devices

Apple's Thunderbolt connectivity is set to be integrated into future iOS devices

Apple is preparing to integrate Thunderbolt I/O connectivity into a future generation of iOS devices according to a newly-unearthed patent filing.

Three new filings made to the US Patent Office show that plans that would speed-up data transfer between Apple iPhones, iPods and iPads and Mac OS X computers.

It could also lead to a much faster charging solution for iOS devices.

In the filing Apple says: "The present invention, connection may also be a new type of connection. … a connection may be provided between a portable media player and a display, a computer and a portable media player, or between other types of devices."

Who owns Thunderbolt?

Apple debuted Thunderbolt in an early 2011 iteration of the MacBook Pro and followed it up by including it in new Macs and MacBook Air laptops later that year.

The technology was developed by Intel in collaboration with Apple, although it's unclear who has ownership over the invention.

Clearly, Apple believes it has enough sway to file for new Thunderbolt patents, which Patently Apple has explained in tremendous detail.

Via: Patently Apple