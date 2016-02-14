Apple wants to replace your 2015 MacBook's USB-C charging cable

Bringing new technology standards to the masses isn't always as straightforward as it looks, and the new USB Type-C standard Apple introduced on last year's MacBook models is a case in point - the Cupertino company has launched a replacement program for some of the USB-C cables shipped with laptops during 2015.

The exact time period in question is from the on sale date (10 March) to 8 June: Apple has provided a handy guide to help you work out if you're eligible for a new cable. The offer also applies if you bought a cable as a standalone accessory.

"A limited number of Apple USB-C charge cables that were included with MacBook computers through June 2015 may fail due to a design issue," says Apple. "As a result, your MacBook may not charge or only charge intermittently when it's connected to a power adapter with an affected cable."

Kitted out

All you need to do to get yourself a fully working, problem-free USB Type-C charging cable is to enter your MacBook serial number (and Apple shows you how to find that too). If you registered your shipping address with Apple when you bought your laptop then you'll get a new cable through the post automatically before March.

Not everyone is happy with the single charging port on the latest MacBook (adapters are available) but USB Type-C technology is certainly the future for phones and laptops alike - it brings with it faster charging, faster data transfer and a host of other benefits.

If you bought your laptop after 8 June, there's no problem; and those who've already picked up a replacement cable may be eligible for a refund. After having to replace a host of faulty power adapters last month, Apple will be hoping that it can run through the rest of 2016 without having to issue any more upgrades to its kit.