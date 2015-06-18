Samsung's 4TB portable hard drives fit in your pocket, can store 150 Blu-rays

Samsung HDD, which is owned by Seagate, has unveiled two new external hard disk drives, the M3 Portable and the P3 portable that are the first 4TB hard disk drives in a 2.5-inch form factor. Both of them are USB powered as well which means that they don't need any external power supply units.

The new devices are slightly thicker than Samsung's existing 2TB designs and both drives use the new Spinpoint M10P drive which has the world's highest areal density. This is a 5-disk platter (800GB per disk) which explains the thickness.

Both models come with the AutoBackup personal backup solution, a new feature called SecretZone and Secure Drive for worry-free data security.

The two drives will launch in June in the US and should be available in the UK later this year. Expect both to sell for a premium; the 2TB models costs about £70 (about $110, AU$140) so double that amount would not be a surprise.

The P3 is all about thinness and portability while the M3 is about durability; the former sports a glossy finish while the latter has a matte black design.

Samsung's new drives trump the previous champion, the Toshiba Canvio 3TB which hasn't even been launch on the market.