OCZ to launch 1TB solid state drive

OCZ is all set to release a massive one terabyte solid state drive this month, with the Colossus SSD offering massive amounts of storage with no moving parts.

The Colossus 1TB drive boasts a maximum sequential read rate and maximum sequential write rate of 261MB/s, according to OCZ – who are pitching the drive for external storage and desktop PCs.

But all eyes will be on the sheer volume of storage that the top end drive offers, although the 1TB version of the Colossus will set you back a pretty penny with a cost in the US of $2200 (c£1300).

Cheaper end as well

The Colossus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB – with the bottom end starting at $300 or around £176.

The 128, 256 and 512GB versions will have two Indilinx controllers, with the 1TB version coming with four controllers, and can be configured for internal RAID 0.

Via Computer World