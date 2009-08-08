Multi-terabyte hard drives coming in 2010

Giant hard drives are only going to get bigger

If we ever needed evidence for the booming market in hard drives with previously unthinkable volumes of storage, then look no further than TDK's upcoming jumbo HDDs.

According to the Register, a TDK presentation to financial analysts revealed, among other things, a new manufacturing process that will put 640GB on a single HDD platter.

Coming soon

As the 3.5-inch drives used in desktop PCs typically hold four or five platters, that suggests a whopping 3.2TB hard disk before long.

Looking at the likely timing, the presentation suggests the new manufacturing technology could put the giant drives in shops as early as February next year.