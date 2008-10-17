Jumbo network storage hits 6TB mark

Buffalo's 6TB mammoth contains a lot more than one of these

Everyone knows computer storage is increasing in capacity and falling in price, but the latest solution from Buffalo for holding data is borderline overkill.

The 6TB TeraStation Pro TS-H6.0TGL/R5 box costs ¥211,000 (£1,220) in Japan and is technically a NAS (network-attached storage) device rather than a PC peripheral, but just think what you could do with all that space.

MP3s galore

We reckon that's enough for full-size copies of 240 single-layer Blu-ray disks, 8,571 CD-sized movies of the type commonly 'distributed' online or 1.5 million typical MP3 tracks.

Of course, no self-respecting network admin would hear of any such things (cough) but it's enlightening to think what's affordable these days. Should £1k+ prove too much, there's also a 1.5TB version for around a quarter the price.