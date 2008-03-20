AMD to downsize

AMD is rumoured to be looking to lay-off 5 per cent of its workforce due to the economic downturn and the delay of its Phenom 9700 and 9900 processors.

The chip manufacturer, engaged in a long running battle with Intel for supremacy, announced in January that it was pushing back its eagerly awaited Phenoms to the second quarter of the year.

Combined with the credit crunch, this delay appears to have taken its toll on AMD, which is now strongly rumoured by The Enquirer to be looking to downsize.

Five per cent of the workforce equates to around 800 jobs, with the cuts expected to be across the entire company rather than aimed at a specific group.