AMD announces new six-core Phenom II X6 1075T chip

AMD has announced the price and availability of its latest CPUs, with the headline act the six core AMD Phenom II X6 1075T weighing in at just under £200.

The latest AMD chips are part of the expanded desktop processor line-up, and range in price from £192.41 down to the Athlon II X3 450 priced at £58.45.

"AMD today announced new arrivals to its processor line giving more reasons than ever to upgrade to the visual experience of a new PC featuring VISION Technology from AMD, explained AMD's release.

"These processors join AMD's award winning AMD 8-series chipset and ATI Radeon HD 5000 series graphics for PCs that combine stunning high definition video and 3D graphics with multi-tasking performance."

The UK pricings are:

AMD Phenom II X6 1075T - £192.41

AMD Phenom II X4 970 BE - £144.49

AMD Phenom X2 560 BE - £80.56

AMD Athlon II X4 645 - £97.10

Athlon II X3 450 - £58.45

"The AMD Phenom II X6 1075 processor slots in just below our flagship 1090T model, offering high-end features like Turbo CORE acceleration technology and six-core performance for less than $250," continues AMD

"The AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition processor is an affordable alternative for enthusiasts looking for performance tuning capabilities for more performance or lower power consumption."