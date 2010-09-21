Trending

AMD announces new six-core Phenom II X6 1075T chip

And expanded desktop range

AMD - fresh chips
AMD has announced the price and availability of its latest CPUs, with the headline act the six core AMD Phenom II X6 1075T weighing in at just under £200.

The latest AMD chips are part of the expanded desktop processor line-up, and range in price from £192.41 down to the Athlon II X3 450 priced at £58.45.

"AMD today announced new arrivals to its processor line giving more reasons than ever to upgrade to the visual experience of a new PC featuring VISION Technology from AMD, explained AMD's release.

"These processors join AMD's award winning AMD 8-series chipset and ATI Radeon HD 5000 series graphics for PCs that combine stunning high definition video and 3D graphics with multi-tasking performance."

The UK pricings are:

AMD Phenom II X6 1075T - £192.41
AMD Phenom II X4 970 BE - £144.49
AMD Phenom X2 560 BE - £80.56
AMD Athlon II X4 645 - £97.10
Athlon II X3 450 - £58.45

"The AMD Phenom II X6 1075 processor slots in just below our flagship 1090T model, offering high-end features like Turbo CORE acceleration technology and six-core performance for less than $250," continues AMD

"The AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition processor is an affordable alternative for enthusiasts looking for performance tuning capabilities for more performance or lower power consumption."

