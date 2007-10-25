Samsung debuts 'Knight Rider' printers!

Someone at Samsung seems to have a penchant for The Hoff. Samsung's latest laser printers are clearly Knight Rider inspired, with a piano-black finish, 80s style displays and a lid that looks suspiciously like K.I.T.T.'s flickering nose light when the scanner is working.

The new models were demonstrated last night at a jazz-filled event at Ronnie Scott's in London (piano-black is the link, y'see).

Style over substance?

The new machines are definitely a case of style over substance. Samsung sources at the event admitted that the print speeds are below other more conventional looking models that are available for the same price.

The new ML-1630 is "the world's slimmest mono-laser printer" at only 11cm thick, a form factor that explains why the printer is only available as a monochrome laser. The range also includes the SCX-4500 multi-function scanner and the laser we mentioned before. Prices are £129 and £199 respectively.

Matches Samsung's TVs

Martin Fairman, general manager for Print, Samsung UK, said the printer was a "striking design". The new printers have been designed to "go alongside the rest of the Samsung range with the piano black finish". So these printers will match the new Samsung LE-37R87BDX HD TV.

Samsung will be sending one of the new models to Tech.co.uk very soon, so we'll let you know how good it looks and, more importantly, how well it works.