Review: Razer Mako 2.1 PC speakers

Razer worked with THX audio engineers for a year to design, refine and build the Razer Mako 2.1 speakers. And it's a good job they did, because a world with this product in it is a far better place.

You'll not find a better pair of computer speakers anywhere on the planet. A total power output of 300W makes it among the most powerful 2.1 desktop system we've ever tested.

It's also dead sexy, and has a really cool touch-sensitive control puck.

Bang for your buck

Honestly, there's not a person alive who wouldn't be impressed by this system. But there's a catch... the price.

There aren't a huge number of people who would be willing to spend just over £300 on a 2.1 speaker system. Especially as the dollar price of the same set in the US is just 399.

However, if you've got money laying around. And you need some nice new speakers, you owe it to yourself to give these a chance. If you do, your ears will love you for the rest of your life.

