Razer releases the Kraken with a new pair of gaming headsets

Razer has introduced a new pair of headsets with the Kraken 7.1 V2 and the Kraken Pro V2.

As the name might suggest, the Kraken 7.1 V2 is Razer's second generation 7.1 surround sound headset. While it doesn't offer a true surround sound space, Razer claims its virtualization technology grants gamers complete customization over pinpoint positional audio.

The Razer Kraken Pro V2, on the other hand is a 3.5mm analog stereo gaming headset.

Both headsets are equipped with 50mm drivers for a richer and better balanced sound space. Razer has also upgraded its Kraken lineup with a new unibody headband frame made out of bauxite aluminum for greater durability and flexibility. Additionally, the ear cushions are larger, softer and better designed for sound isolation.

The Razer Kraken Pro V2 is priced at $79 (about £60, AU$100) while the Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 runs for $99 (about £80, AU$130), and both headsets will be available later this October.