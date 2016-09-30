Logitech's webcam for streamers broadcasts at 60 fps with green screen tricks

Logitech has unleashed the C922 Pro Stream webcam, with which the company aims to cater for the needs of serious game streamers without breaking the bank.

Of course, you want to look your best when streaming to your Twitch or YouTube audience, and we don't mean making sure you've done your hair right – rather, you want viewers watching slick and professional-looking footage.

And so the C922 ups the ante from Logitech's previous webcam offering (the C920) by allowing for recording at 60 fps, albeit at 720p resolution – meaning your audience is watching much smoother video of your good self.

You've also got the option of 1080p footage, but that's limited to 30 fps. Note that the Razer Stargazer, which was revealed at the start of the year, is capable of 1080p footage at 60 fps (although to be fair, this costs twice as much as the Logitech camera – although Razer's effort has other tricks up its sleeve like 3D scanning).

Green with envy

Not that this webcam doesn't have tricks of its own. As well as offering smoother footage than its predecessor, the C922 has other features to give your streaming that aforementioned professional vibe, including 'dynamic background replacement' (courtesy of Personify) that allows for green screen style trickery without the need for, er, the green screen.

The webcam also boasts low-light correction which automatically kicks in to help improve the picture if you're sat in a dim room, and it will also compensate for the likes of flickering lights (handy for those streamers who inhabit haunted houses).

On the sonic front, the device sports a pair of omnidirectional microphones which are noise-cancelling.

Logitech says it has partnered up with streaming software outfit XSplit to incorporate predefined settings for the webcam, and the C922 comes complete with a three-month XSplit Premium license.

You get that plus a tripod and a two-year warranty if you bag your C922 Pro Stream webcam on the Logitech site, where it's available now priced $100 (around £75, AU$130).