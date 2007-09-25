Evesham Cosmos: high-end gaming rig

Evesham today launched the new high-end Cosmos gaming PC series. The Evesham Cosmos series combines Intel Core 2 Duo or Extreme processors, a Cooler Master chassis, and Nvidia's powerful 8800 Ultra and 8800 Ultra SLI graphics technology in "a dream come true" for gamers, the firm said.

The range also features sound-proof materials to create quiet machines, including a sound barrier design to minimise vibration.

Two models are available, both of which are fully customisable:

Evesham Cosmos

The SLi-ready Evesham Cosmos sports an Intel Core 2 Duo processor E6850 (3GHz, 4MB cache, 1333MHz), Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate, single 768MB Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTX Ultra, 2GB Corsair DDR2 800MHz Memory (EPP), 500GB SATA 7200rpm HDD, 24-inch widescreen TFT display with HDMI and 2 x multi format dual layer 20x DVD writers.

Evesham Cosmos Elite

The Evesham Cosmos Elite, which Evesham calls the "very epitome of what you can currently get on the market", features Intel Core 2 Extreme processor QX6850 (3GHz, 8MB cache, 1333MHz), Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate, dual 768MB Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTX Ultra, 4GB Corsair DDR2 800 MHz Memory (EPP), 2 x 500GB SATA 7200rpm HDD (1TB RAID), 24-inch widescreen LCD, Creative 7.1 speakers, 2 x multi format dual layer 20x DVD writers, and a Creative SB X-Fi Xtreme Gamer sound card.

The Evesham Cosmos series is available now, priced from £1,999.