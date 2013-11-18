AMD outs beefy graphics card for servers with 12GB RAM

AMD has outed a server graphics card designed for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads with a GPU that packs a whopping 12GB main memory.

We're still getting our heads around graphics cards with 6GB RAM, which have been helping everyone from 3D modelers to gamers, but your next move can never be too impressive when you've got the likes of Nvidia hot on your heels.

Dubbed the FirePro S10000 12GB Edition, AMD's card offers full support for PCI Express 3.0 and is optimized for use with the OpenCL compute programming language, according to the company. It also provides developers with DirectGMA support.

Multitalented

AMD is pitching it as suitable for use in a number of scenarios, including use in computer and visualization servers (for finance, oil exploration and geophysics), double precision (genetic sequencing, computational fluid dynamics and numeral analytics) and single precision (seismic processing, molecular dynamics and satellite imaging) tasks.

The company also sees it as a good fit for ultra high-end workstations that require GPU compute and graphics performance for use in oil and gas and computer aided engineering industries.

The new card follows on the heels of AMD's FirePro S10000 graphics card that comes with 6GB of DDR5 memory. It's scheduled for release in Spring 2014.