Enermax unveils 'twins'

Gamers rejoice - PC power supply unit (PSU) maker Enermax has announced its +82 range - comprising both a modular and non-modular 'Pro' unit.

Enermax is promising that its latest units are designed with the future in mind, with 10 and 12 pin connections as well as being PCI-E 2.0 ready.

Efficient

Efficiency is the biggest boast of 'the twins' with an apparent benchmark setting of 84-88 per cent.

Enermax's latest units are available to buy now, starting from about £45.

Pro 82+ = 385/425/525/625 watts

Modu 82+ = 425/525/625 watts

