BenQ launches new widescreen delights

BenQ has added to its burgeoning widescreen range with two new displays, the 22- and 24-inch G2200WT and G2400WT.

Aimed at those who spend a lot of time in front of computers – which is pretty much everyone nowadays – the screens come in a silver and black casing and are adjustable in both heights.

This movement is over 130mm which, according to the good folks at BenQ, is almost double that of competitive models.

And if that isn't enough movement for you, then you can also tilt the monitor back and forth, pivot it 90 degrees, and swivel it side to side, if you so wish.

Contrast and pixels



Dynamic contrast ratio on the G2200WT is 2,500:1, while on the G2400WT it's 4,000:1. Pixel counts differ on the two monitors, too, with the 22-inch model housing 1,680 x 1,050 resolution and the 24-inch version upping this to 1,920 x 1,200.

The BenQ G2200WT and G2400WT will be available sometime this month for £180, and £318 respectively.