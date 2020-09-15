Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 7 of the NBA playoff series today

It all comes down to this in the Western Conference semi-finals as no. 2 seeds the LA Clippers square up against the no. 3 seeded Denver Nuggets in game 7 of this thrilling NBA series. Kawhi Leonard and the Tinseltown team have lived up to their reputation as favorites at times, jumping out to early lead in the series - but Denver and star Jamal Murray have fought back in stunning fashion to take it to a decider. Can they seal an incredible comeback tonight or will it be an all-LA affair in the conference finals? Follow our guide to watch a Clippers vs Nuggets live stream and catch all the 2020 NBA playoff basketball online wherever you are for game 7 today.

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream Game 7 of the Clippers vs Nuggets series is a winner-takes-all affair taking place Tuesday, September 15, with tip-off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET. It's on ESPN in the US and Sky Sport in the UK, while further TV and streaming details are below. You can enjoy your preferred coverage wherever you are with a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial.

While Murray was the main talking point heading into the series, it was fellow Denver star Nikola Jokić who spearheaded the Nuggets in their impressive game 6 win, which saw the team beat the Clippers 111-98 behind 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists from the Serbian big.

The Nuggets are now on the brink of another remarkable comeback, having beaten the Utah Jazz in seven games after falling behind 3-1 in the last round of the 2020/21 NBA playoffs.

But the LA Clippers won't be easily beaten - not with two of the NBA's best in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George suiting up for them. The duo combined for 58 points in the last game, though they didn't have much in the way of a supporting cast on the night.

After the Celtics and Raptors played out an absolutely thrilling seven game series in the Eastern Conference, it's now the West's turn tonight in the Orlando bubble, so read on for details of how to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online and get an NBA live stream for game 7 right now.

How to watch NBA playoff basketball from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets game 7 using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 7 of the NBA playoff series in the US

The semi-final showdown between Doc Rivers' LA Clippers and Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets is being shown nationally - with game 7 being on ESPN and tip-off scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Tuesday, September 15. If you've got cable, that means it's easy, as you can stream the Clippers vs Nuggets games online with ESPN - just log in with details of your TV provider for access. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing these channels another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for the entire series - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch a couple of Clippers vs Nuggets games without dropping a dime. Or if you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV subscription through the NBA League Pass, for $49. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch NBA game 7 basketball in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA in the UK. The Sky Sports channels are operated by Sky, but you can also watch them via BT and Virgin Media TV packages. Game 7 is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 2am BST early on Wednesday morning. Sky subscribers can watch online using the Sky Go app, while those who don't have or want a full-fat subscription can take advantage of the network's streaming-only offering, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season, as well as early playoff games and a full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven-day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Clippers vs Nuggets live steam. If you're looking to watch Clippers vs Nuggets game 7 from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets: live stream game 7 of the 2020 NBA playoffs in Canada

Sportsnet is the place to turn for coverage of game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final series between the Clippers vs Nuggets. The game takes place at the same time it does in the US, so 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. With the channel widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use its Sportsnet Now streaming service, which costs $24.99 a month. You'll also be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online with NBA League Pass. If you're out of the country you can use a VPN to easily swap your location so you can still live stream it all.

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 7 of the 2020 NFL playoffs in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA playoffs. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Fans of the two teams wanting to be 110% sure can always grab further games in the series also have the option of an NBA League Pass.

Clippers vs Nuggets: Western Conference semi-final schedule and TV channels

Here's how the Clippers vs Nuggets series looks this September (all times ET).

Game 1: Won by LA Clippers

Game 2: Won by Denver Nuggets

Game 3: Won by LA Clippers

Game 4: Won by LA Clippers

Game 5: Won by Denver Nuggets

Game 6: Won by Denver Nuggets

Game 7: Tuesday, Sept. 15, TBD | ESPN

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Clippers vs Nuggets live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.