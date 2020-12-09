Chrome makes it easier than ever to log into accounts and make payments

Users of Chrome on Android are going to find that it is easier than ever to quickly enter login credentials and payment details. Google has announced that soon it will be able to sign into websites with a single tap, regardless of whether you have opted to synchronize this data between devices.

The new method of signing in is reliant on using a Google account, and the company explains that it is flexible and versatile. There are also important changes on the horizon that will simplify the process of making payments in Chrome for Android.

Google does not give any more of a specific timeline than "soon", so it is hard to tell quite which version of Chrome will get the new options. The company does go into some detail about just how the update will make life easier. When it comes to signing into a site, you will be offered the chance to sign in to Chrome with one of your Google Accounts on the device with a single tap.

It does not matter if you are using sync, and you have the option of just signing in normally if you prefer not to add the account to your device. On top of the single-tap sign-in option, the dialog that appear will offer you the chance to start an Incognito session.

Payments are getting much easier too. If you are signed into Chrome payment details can be automatically filled in. All you will need to do is confirm autofill using biometrics, or by providing the CVC for a card.

Password power

While both of these upcoming changes apply to the Android version of Chrome, there is good news for users of the desktop version of the browser as well. The password generation feature is rolling out to more users, and there are better password management options on the way. When the rollout is complete you will also be able to choose where to save new password information – either to a device, or to your Google account so it can be used for autofill on other devices.

When it comes to the desktop changes, Google does shed slightly more light on the rollout, saying that users will be able to take advantage of the new features "over the next couple of months". We will, of course, let you know when

Via Google