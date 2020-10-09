Chrome and Edge users will never have to worry about losing tabs again

Microsoft has announced a new addition to the open-source Chromium platform that will benefit users of both Edge and Chrome web browsers.

The company has pledged to improve the browsers’ tab retention facilities, which come into play when a session either crashes or is closed out by accident.

It is usually simple for users to restore lost tabs and continue where they left off, but the tab retention feature is sometimes temperamental, leading to loss of data.

With a view to limiting the risk of this happening, Microsoft will make alterations to the tab retention architecture in Chromium, benefiting Edge and Chrome users alike.

Chrome and Edge upgrades

Since shifting from HTML-based Edge Legacy to the new Chromium-based Edge, Microsoft has been a regular contributor to the open-source Chromium project.

Earlier this year, for example, the company deployed a fix for a bug that prevented Google Chrome from opening the correct web page via notifications in the Windows 10 Action Center.

Microsoft also later contributed to a Chromium update that minimized the amount of battery and memory sapped by Chrome when in use.

Its latest addition to Chromium will allow the platform to store a greater number of session files where before it was only able to hold two, which should prevent the loss of tab data in the event of a crash.

“This change allows for a variable number of files to be stored for each session type. This helps improve the longevity and usefulness of tab data from tab restoration,” explained the firm.

It is unclear precisely when the changes will take effect, but regular change log updates are available on the Chromium Gerrit page.

The tab retention upgrade marks the latest in a long line of tweaks to Microsoft’s Edge browser, now the company’s flagship offering after the retirement of Internet Explorer .

In recent weeks, Edge has recently received an inbuilt price comparison tool (ahead of Amazon Prime Day), a secure password generator , a new screenshot capture system and more.

