Chrome 87 makes it easier to tackle tab overload, and you can download it now

The release of Chrome 87 is significant for a number of reasons. Not only is it the last version of Google's browser due to be released in 2020, but it also includes a host of improvements, including speed and security improvement and a raft of new features.

Security and performance enhancements are always welcome in a web browser, and Google has done great work with Chrome 87 in numerous ways to speed things up. The browser now starts 25 percent faster, and CPU usage has been reduced by up to five times, meaning it uses less power and your laptop battery will last for longer.

While the performance enhancement will vary from computer to computer, and will be for individuals to judge, the new features can be enjoyed by everyone. In recent versions of Chrome, Google has been gradually making a number of important improvements to the way tabs work, including pinning and grouping option.

Development continues with version 87 of the browser with the ability to search open tabs to save having to manually hunt them down. This is a great option for anyone who finds themselves buried under a sea of tabs – and search even works across multiple browser windows.

Stick it on the tab

Other tab improvements in the latest version of Chrome include changing priorities. By focusing resources on the active tba, Google has been able to improve performance and reduce power usage. The Android version of Chrome is also seeing speed improvements thanks to caching which allows for faster backwards and forwards navigation.

Google is also making the omnibar – or the address bar to you and I – more useful. As well as serving as the location to type addresses or search terms, it can now be used to access various functions of Chrome without having to navigate through Settings. There are numerous 'actions' that you can perform including clearing browsing data by typing 'delete history', 'clear cache' or 'wipe cookies', or open an incognito window by typing 'launch incognito mode' or just 'incognito'.

Google points out that while these are features of Chrome 87, not all users will see them straight away because of a gradual rollout. Chromebook users will get access to features such as tab search first, before it starts to move to other desktop users.

Via Ghacks