Chelsea vs Wolves live stream: how to watch today's Premier League game from anywhere

Stamford Bridge hosts a battle for European football today, with both hosts Chelsea and visitors Wolves needing a result to realise their ambitions for next season. Frank Lampard's Blues need just a draw to secure a top-four finish and seal Champions League qualification, while the Wanderers need to beat Chelsea to guarantee themselves 6th place and the Europa League spot that goes with it. Read on as we explain how to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream and catch all of the Premier League action online this Sunday.

Chelsea vs Wolves live stream Kick-off time for Chelsea vs Wolves is scheduled for 4pm BST in the UK on Sunday. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm and those without Sky can watch with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 11am ET/ 8am PT in America.

Chelsea head into the match off the back of a 5-3 mid-week defeat to champions Liverpool. Despite a spirited comeback and another stunning display from American star Christian Pulisic, the result means the Blues' quest for Champions League football next season goes down to the wire, though a point here today will be enough for them to end the season on a high and rubber stamp their entry to the prestigious club competition.

The stakes are just as high for Wolves. A victory at Stamford Bridge will see them fend off Spurs for 6th place and book a Europa League ticket next season. It would cap off another fine season in the top-flight for Nuno Espírito Santo's side, who have every chance of advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition this year.

Ready? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Chelsea vs Wolves online today and get a reliable Premier League live stream of the crucial match wherever you are.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Chelsea vs Wolves live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free and get 3 months FREE

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

This afternoon's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage from Stamford Bridge begins at 3.30pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Chelsea vs Wolves online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. After the Premier League season finishes, there's still loads it has to offer including F1 racing, Test cricket, PGA Tour golf, NBA basketball, darts, Australian sports and more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Chelsea vs Wolves live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Chelsea vs Wolves is at 11am ET/ 8am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Chelsea vs Wolves today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we recommend trying ExpressVPN as it's best of the bunch.

FREE Chelsea vs Wolves live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Wolves, with kick-off set for 11am ET/ 8am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Wolves: watch online in Australia

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Chelsea vs Wolves. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Chelsea vs Wolves live at 3am NZST on the morning of Monday, July 27. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Chelsea live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Chelsea vs Wolves kicks off at 8.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Chelsea vs Wolves: latest team news and H2H results

Chelsea will need to get their much needed point without the service of midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante, who is unlikely to figure today due to a hamstring problem. Billy Gilmour also misses out with a knee injury, however Ross Barkley looks fit again and should be available for selection.

Wolves have no fresh injuries and are likely to field a similar XI to the team that beat Crystal Palace 2-0. in their last outing.

The Blues will be looking back to their crushing 5-2 win at Molineux last September in the last league meeting between the two side for inspiration. That match proved an eventful one for Tammy Abraham, with the young England striker scoring a hat-trick as well as an own goal.