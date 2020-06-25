Chelsea vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League online today

While a quick glance at the Premier League table would suggest the title race is done and dusted, Manchester City are still mathematically involved in the proceedings - at least for the next few hours. Tonight's match at Stamford Bridge could well see Liverpool crowned champions in absentia, with nothing less than three points against the Blues keeping City's admittedly minuscule hopes alive. Here's how to find a Chelsea vs Man City live stream today and watch this crunch Premier League match online from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs City In the UK, coverage starts on BT Sport 1 at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off - so the best value way to stream tonight's match is by grabbing a BT Sport Monthly Pass. In the US, it's on NBCSN so Sling TV's great value Blue package will let you stream the Premier League today - grab a FREE Sling TV trial to see if it's right for you.

Liverpool looked every bit like this year's champions in a 4-0 pummeling of Crystal Palace last night, and now all the pressure is back on City. Pep Guardiola's men have been in fine form since the restart, enjoying a couple of thumping wins of their own, but barring a collapse of catastrophic proportions on Merseyside this summer, it'll all be just for show - the Sky Blues currently being barred from European football next season.

There's far more at stake for Frank Lampard's Chelsea youth movement, who enter today's clash in pole position to secure automatic Champions League qualification. But with a revitalised Man United, surprise package Wolves, and Tottenham Hotspur lurking dangerously behind them, they can't afford to slip up in the latter part of the season.

Whether you support any of the (three) clubs involved, or are simply a neutral keen to see if a first title in 30 years makes its way to Anfield after 90 minutes today, we know you won't want to miss a second of the action - so follow our guide as we explain where to watch the best Chelsea vs Man City live streams for this potentially decisive Premier League encounter.

When can Liverpool win the title?

As we've said, Liverpool officially wins the title if City fail to beat Chelsea today.

If City get all three points, then the title will still be in limbo as 2019/20 season goes into the FA Cup mini-break this weekend. After that? Man City vs Liverpool is scheduled for Thursday, July 2. So if things aren't decided at Stamford Bridge, the biggest match of the season awaits.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll almost certainly need a VPN to do so. This is because of geo-blocking, which means that most Chelsea vs Man City live streams will only be available in specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Chelsea vs Man City.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City in the UK

Tonight's Chelsea vs Man City match is one of the highlights of BT Sport's Premier League allocation, so there's a fair bit of build-up starting on BT Sport 1 at 7.30pm BST, ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off time. If you've already got a BT Sport subscription,great - you're sorted and you know what to do. If you haven't, the broadcaster now offers contract-free streaming, so the best value way to watch Chelsea vs City is by grabbing a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs just £25 a month and gives you access on smartphones, tablets, consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), select Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Now TV set-top boxes, and by casting with a Chromecast Ultra. Once you've got a pass, just download the BT Sport app on your device of choice, log-in, and watch away! Grab a BT Sport Monthly pass now. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Chelsea vs Man City and watch your usual Premier League coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

How to watch a FREE Chelsea vs Man City live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for today's big Chelsea vs Man City game is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT. It's being shown on NBCSN, so it's easily available on either linear TV or via the NBC Sports website live stream - provided you've got cable, of course. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package and there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial on offer which will let you stream Chelsea vs City without paying a penny - and catch a whole lot more soccer, too! Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, including its rich library of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US-based service but find yourself unable to access it because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including the big Chelsea vs Manchester City game, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET / 12pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Chelsea vs City and watch online in Australia

Down Under, Optus Sport now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live - including all the restart matches. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as outlined above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on the morning of Friday, June 26.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream the match in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live at 7am NZST on the morning of Friday, June 26. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Where to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Chelsea vs City kicks-off just after midnight at 12:45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Friday, June 26. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.