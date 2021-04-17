Chelsea vs Man City live stream: how to watch free FA Cup semi-final 2021 and from anywhere

Wembley looks set to host a thriller on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola lock horns with a place in the final of world's greatest domestic cup competition at place. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream today, including for free on BBC iPlayer.

Can Tuchel move a step closer to claiming his first piece of English domestic silverware or will City's dream of pulling off an unprecedented quadruple carry on?

The two teams come into this last-four clash having both reached another semi-final following impressive performances away in Europe. City's win over Dortmund and Chelsea's professional despatch of Porto in midweek means today's clash could provide a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final in Istanbul in May.

The last FA Cup encounter saw the Blues win 2-1 back in 2016. And Chelsea have also received a boost in the run up to Saturday's game, with midfield dynamo N’Golo Kante having been declared fit to play, tempering the news that both Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are side-lined for this crucial match.

Sergio Aguero has meanwhile been ruled out of the game thanks to an ongoing muscular problem, meaning Guardiola will likely once again deploy a false nine formation with Bernardo Silva set to lead from the front.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Man City live stream and watch this FA Cup semi-final fixture online from anywhere today - it's on free-to-air TV in the UK (unlike the second semi tomorrow).

Get a FREE Chelsea vs Man City live stream in the UK

You can watch this FA Cup semi-final match for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show this tie live. The match will be shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with coverage beginning at 5.11pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm BST kick-off. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license) If you're not in the UK for this round of fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home - we explain that in greater detail below.

If you're out of the country, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream from anywhere

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that all matches are being aired on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this massive semi-final. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Chelsea vs Man City kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT Stateside.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with today's Chelsea vs Man City kick-off time set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City FREE in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for today's Chelsea vs Man City clash is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this cup clash is at 4.30am NZDT on Sunday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City in India