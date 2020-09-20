Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2020/21 from anywhere

Its only game week two, but the EPL fixture calendar has thrown up a potentially crucial game in the battle for title already - read on to find out how to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool, no matter where you are in the world.

Both teams got off to a winning start in their opening games. Chelsea were arguably the more impressive in their first fixture, overcoming Brighton, with big money signing Timo Werner impressing on his debut.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream Like the lion's share of Premier League games, Chelsea vs Liverpool will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. Catch it on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday at 4.30pm BST. If you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

Defending champions Liverpool, meanwhile, were stretched at home by newly promoted Leeds in an entertaining 4-3 victory. The Reds looked decidedly shaky at the back and boss Jurgen Klopp will expect more from his side in this potentially crucial game.

Liverpool will also be buoyed by this week’s signing of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, although both players are unlikely to be involved today.

Fancying a flutter? Our Win Probability widget lets you see the latest percentage chances on a win, lose or draw at Stamford Bridge - as well as the very latest betting odds.

All eyes will once again be on calamitous Blues keeeper Kepa, who was at fault once again for Brighton’s equaliser in Monday night’s game - with Edouard Mendy reportedly waiting in the wings as an imminent new signing, could this be the Spanish stopper’s last appearance as Celsea’s first choice number one?

Which team will take an early advantage in the race for the title? Here's how to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices. Once you sign-up, it's simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.



How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Chelsea vs Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Chelsea vs Liverpool, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Down Under. The game kicks off at 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Chelsea vs Liverpool starts at 9pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.