Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch FA Cup Final 2021 for free and from anywhere

The Blues and the Foxes will battle it out under the iconic Wembley arch on Saturday in the 140th FA Cup Final. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream, including for free on BBC iPlayer.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to move a step closer to claiming his first piece of English domestic silverware while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester will be making their first appearance in an FA Cup final since 1969.

Conversely, Chelsea will be making their 15th appearance in the final of the world's most oldest knockout football competition, with Tuchel looking to complete a stunning cup double with the West London club set to play Man City in the Champions League final later this month.

Chelsea have become something of a fixture in the FA Cup final, having been involved in four of the last five finals and were runners up last year to London rivals Arsenal, and booked their place in the final by beating Man City in the semi-final.

Leicester, meanwhile had to overcome Southampton to reach the final, with Kelechi Iheanacho's goal enough to earn a 1-0 win over the Saints. Looking set to finish in the top four in the league, the Foxes will be determined to cap a fantastic season by winning this competition for the first time in the club's history, with Leicester having appeared in the final on four previous occasions only to fall at the final hurdle each time.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Leicester live stream and watch the FA Cup Final online from anywhere - it's on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Get a FREE Chelsea vs Leicester live stream in the UK

You can watch the FA Cup Final for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show it live. The match will be shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm BST ahead of a 5.15pm BST kick-off. The channel will also be showing extended highlights at 11.30pm BST. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're not a fan of Gary Lineker et al and would prefer alternative coverage, BT Sport 1 will also be showing the match, kicking off with all the build up from 3pm. BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that sporting goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream the match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're not in the UK for this historic fixture, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home - we explain that in greater detail below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester: live stream the FA Cup Final in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup Final in the US, with this massive match being aired on the network's ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Chelsea vs Leicester kicks off at 12.15pm ET / 9.15pm PT Stateside.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester: live stream the FA Cup Fnal in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with the Chelsea vs Leicester kick-off time set for 12.15pm ET / 9.15pm PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Leicester FREE in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for the FA Cup Final is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 2.15am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup Final just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester: live stream FA Cup Final soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this cup final is at 4.15am NZST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network, and more specifically its Sony Ten channels, that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off in India is at 9.45pm IST. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Who are the favourites to win the 2021 FA Cup final? Chelsea or Leicester?

Chelsea are clear favourites with the bookies to clinch their first silverware of the season, with odds hovering around 1/2 with most UK bookies at the time of writing. Leicester City, meanwhile, are standing at a solid 6/4 to pull off a cup final shock.

Chelsea vs Leicester City team news

Leicester's main injury doubt coming into the match surrounds experienced defender Jonny Evans, who is set to undertake a late fitness test on a heel problem.

Chelsea will similarly be making late decisions on Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic with both players edging close to being fit in time for this cup clash.

Road to the FA Cup Final - how did Chelsea and Leicester get there?

After straightforward 4-0 and 3-0 wins over League Two Morecambe and Championship side Luton in the 3rd and 4th rounds respectively, Chelsea had to battle for a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the fifth round. Following a quarter-final win over Premier League strugglers Shefield United, the Blues reached the final after edging past Pep Guardiola's Man City in the semi-finals.

Leicester have had to see off five teams from the top two divisions, overcoming tricky tests against Stoke and Brentford in rounds 3 and 4, before beating Premier League Brighton in the 5th round. The Foxes brushed past Man United in the quarter-finals in arguably Brendan Rodgers side's most impressive performance of the season, before booking their place in the final with a 1-0 win over Southampton.

Is there extra time in 2021 FA Cup Final?

There won't be a replay if this year's final ends in a draw, so if the scores are level over 90 minutes, there will be 30 additional minutes to play.

If things are still level - then the match will be decided via a penalty shootout.

Who won the FA Cup in 2020?

Chelsea were beaten finalists in the showpiece match last season, losing out to London rivals Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double either side of half-time cancelled out Christian Pulisic's fifth minute strike to see the Gunners lift the FA Cup trophy for a record 14th time.