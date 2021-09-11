Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Having had to fight for a stalemate at Anfield in their last Premier League encounter, Thomas Tuchel's Blues will be keen to get back to winning ways at home in their return to action following the international break. Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Chelsea showed plenty of steel last time out to earn a point against a rampant Liverpool side, after being forced into a rear guard action for the entire second half thanks to the harsh dismissal of Reece James.

That red card means the England defender misses today's game through suspension, while new signing Romelu Lukaku faces a late fitness test after picking up a groin injury while on duty for Belgium.

The London club will be hosting an Aston Villa side that also has its fair share of key absentees, with Argentinian Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia both isolating, and centre-back Ezri Konsa and new signing Leon Bailey both doubtful through injury.

Follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

This Saturday evening clash will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge at 5.30pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 5pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch today's game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Premier League online in US without cable

FREE Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Chelsea vs Aston Villa, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolutely free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the land of Down Under. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League action online in India