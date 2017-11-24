Check out these exclusive Usenet + VPN Black Friday deals

We spent the last few days convincing some of the best Usenet providers in the world to provide us with exclusive deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Techradar readers. We asked them to give us their best ever offers, with most coming with great freebies like free VPN and here they are.

The offer will last from Friday, Nov 24 at 12:00:01 AM to Sunday, Dec 3 at 11:59 PM. Get 3 months free with a Newshosting Unlimited annual account; the special rates apply for life (billed only every 15 months at the 12 month price).

Key features include a free newsreader with search, free zero-log VPN account, free SSL encryption, unlimited downloads, uncapped speeds, US & EU servers, industry-best retention, 30 connections and 99%+ download completion.

The offer will last from Friday, Nov 24 at 12:00:01 AM to Wednesday, Dec 6 at 11:59 PM. Get 50% off your first year of High-Speed on Eweka. Special rates available for Direct Debit & Credit Card purchases only.

Key features are free upgrade to 300 Mbps download speeds, free newsreader with search, unlimited downloads, free SSL encryption, 20 connections, English, Dutch, German & French support and 99.99% download completion.

The offer will last from Friday, Nov 24 at 12:00:01 AM to Sunday, Dec 3 at 11:59 PM. Get 2 months free with a UsenetServer annual account. Special rates apply for life (billed only every 14 months at the 12 month price).

Key features include unlimited downloads, uncapped speeds, free Usenet search + NZB creator called 'UNS Global Search', free zero-log VPN account, free SSL encryption, US & EU servers, 60 connections, 99.99%+ download completion.

The offer will last from Friday, Nov 24 at 12:00:01 AM to Sunday, Dec 3 at 11:59 PM. Get your first 3 months of Easynews' best plan, Big Gig, for only $9.99/mo (normally $29.94). Free 14 day/10 GB free trial included.

Key features include stream or download from Usenet from any web browser, no installation necessary, unlimited NNTP access included (if you prefer to use a newsreader), free zero-log VPN, free SSL encryption, uncapped speeds and 99.99% download completion.

The offer will last from Friday, Nov 24 at 12:00:01 AM to Sunday, Wednesday 6 at 11:59 PM. Get one year free with a one year subscription to TweakNews' best plan, Ultimate + VPN. Free 12 months applies to every account renewal for life. Free 12 months offer available for Direct Debit purchases only.

Get six months free with a one year subscription to TweakNews' best plan, Ultimate + VPN. Free six months applies to every account renewal for life. Free six months offer available Credit Card purchases only.

Key features include free instant-setup newsreader with search, free zero-log VPN, unlimited downloads, uncapped speeds, free SSL encryption, 40 connections, English, Dutch, German & French support, 99.99% download completion.