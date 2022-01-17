Cardinals vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

A trip to Tampa beckons, but will it be the Redbirds or the Rams in action against the reigning Super Bowl champions come Sunday? The NFC West rivals shared the spoils during the season, with both teams finding success on the road, and they meet again in the final game of the Wild Card Weekend, so read on as we explain how to get a Cardinals vs Rams live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

The Rams, driven by their dream of winning a Super Bowl on home soil, won the division but did so in unconvincing fashion, and there's a whole lot of pressure on Matthew Stafford, who's 0-3 in playoff games, and is one more defeat away from tying the record for most playoff stars without a win.

Kyler Murray is also winless in the post-season, having never played in the playoffs before. After a stellar beginning and middle, the Cards folded down the stretch, winning just one of their final five games - a rotten patch that included defeats to the Lions and Seahawks!

Both teams are stalling, but there's no doubt that the Rams have the greater firepower, with Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller in their ranks.

Can the superstars get their sparkle back? Follow our guide on how to watch the Cardinals vs Rams online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Cardinals vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cardinals vs Rams from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Cardinals vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Tonight's Cardinals vs Rams game is being shown on ESPN. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Cardinals vs Rams FREE without cable If you haven't already got ESPN as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Cardinals vs Rams: live stream NFL in Canada

Tonight's Cardinals vs Rams game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Cardinals vs Rams along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Cardinals vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Cardinals vs Rams game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15pm GMT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs just £14.99! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Cardinals vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia