Three new Navmans announced

Mio Navman 575: What can we say? it's a sat nav

Mio has announced three new additions to its Navman sat navs – with the 470, 475 and 575 ranging from just under £100 to £150.

The latest Navmans bring IQ Routes for avoiding traffic, and LearnMe which promises to learn the routes that you like best, possibly meaning that sending you along the traffic light ridden South Circular in London becomes a thing of the past.

"Real-time traffic information proves highly beneficial for any modern day driver" adds Mio's release.

No excuses

"The Navman 475 and 575 include live traffic information and updates, ensuring users are always informed of traffic alerts in real-time – and being stuck in traffic will never be a valid excuse for turning up late again."

The 470 and 475 bring a 4.5 inch screen and the Navman 575 has a 4.7 inch display – and all three come with 3D Junction Views, Text to Speech for spoken street names and QuickSpell keyboard.

The devices have a UK release date of May and costs are Mio Navman 470 (with Western European maps) £99.99, Mio Navman 475 (with UK & Ireland maps) £109.99, Mio Navman 575 (with UK & Ireland maps) around £129.99 and Mio Navman 575 (with Western European maps) around £149.99.