Can't find the Switch or SNES Classic? Nintendo's boss wants to change that

Today's best Nintendo SNES Classic Edition deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

After so many years of doom and gloom, Nintendo is enjoying a bit of a renaissance. But perhaps because it's used to the demands of that earlier, slower era, the well-known gaming company has had a rough time meeting the wild demand for new devices like NES Classic , SNES Classic and Nintendo Switch .

In an interview with The Verge , Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé expressed regret over the situation.

"I wish we would have more hardware," Fils-Aimé said. "Our inability to meet demand is not something that is satisfying in any way, shape or form. And we’re working hard to satisfy as much demand as possible."

Fils-Aimé went on to say that changes have been made to the supply line in order to get more of its products out to customers.

Missed opportunity

At almost every turn this year, the extreme appeal of some of Nintendo's latest products has been tempered by the knowledge that you might not even be able to buy the coveted devices.

In the case of the NES Classic, all available units sold out within a matter of days. Although it initially said it wouldn't make any more , Nintendo now plans to launch a new wave of the diminutive sometime next year .

The SNES Classic and the Nintendo Switch console never reached such extremes, but even now – months after launch – it's still hard to get your hands on either unit. That scarcity, naturally, has pushed prices for the NES Classic, the SNES Classic and occasionally the Switch to absurd heights on sites like eBay.

Fils-Aimé wants to keep that from happening in the future.

"We know that there are many consumers who want that system and have not been able to purchase it," said Fils-Aimé, referring to the SNES Classic Mini. "Certainly we’re not happy to see the re-seller prices on that system. And so bringing it back, and bringing it back in significant numbers, is something that’s important to us."